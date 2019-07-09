V-Moda's M-100 Crossfade headphones get a professional upgrade

V-Moda's heavy duty Crossfade M-100 headphones -- known for their 3D-printed personalization -- have been given an upgrade. The Crossfade M-100 Master has been engineered in conjunction with Roland in what V-Moda calls a "creators first" approach, making the headphones particularly suited to DJs, producers and video streamers. Roland bought a majority stake in V-Moda in 2016, so it's no surprise the two are closely working together.
The existing 50mm dual diaphragm drivers have been upgraded with Japanese CCAW coil, which should improve tone balance and accuracy, while the memory foam ear cushions have been enlarged and a SteelFlex headband introduced, for added comfort. Again with creators in mind, the headphones fold up neatly into a small footprint and, like their predecessors, can be customized with 3D printed shields. Get them from V-Moda.com now for $250, and from authorized resellers worldwide in the coming weeks.