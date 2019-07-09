Google and Amazon bring the YouTube app back to Fire TV

More Fire TV devices will receive the YouTube app in the "coming months," so don't be disheartened if yours doesn't support the service right away.

Combined with support for Prime Video on Android TV and Chromecast (more on that in a separate story), this is welcome news for fans of connected living rooms. You no longer have to jump through hoops to use Google's video service on Amazon devices, or vice versa. In other words, you can stick to a single device ecosystem without having to jump through hoops to enjoy the shows you like.