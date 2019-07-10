Apple quietly updates Macs to remove Zoom webcam exploit

Zoom told TechCrunch that it partnered with Apple to test the fix. It shouldn't affect functionality other than requiring your permission to launch the app.

We've asked Apple for comment.

Apple is known to deliver quiet updates to block malware. This, however, is another story -- the company is pushing an update to fix a problem with an above-board developer that has over four million users. Neither Apple nor Zoom wanted to take any chances, even if the practical threat of someone using the exploit is slim.