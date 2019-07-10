Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
save
Save
share

Japan's Hayabusa2 probe attempts its final asteroid landing at 9:15 PM ET

Back in April the spacecraft blew a small crater in the asteroid Ryugu.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago in Space
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

In this computer graphics image released by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), the Hayabusa2 spacecraft is seen above on the asteroid Ryugu. ASSOCIATED PRESS

Back in February, Japan's second asteroid-exploring spacecraft touched down on the asteroid Ryugu to collect samples that it will bring back to Earth. Tonight, Hayabusa2 is making its final sample collection attempt, where it will try to collect material that was exposed by a crater it created with explosives back in April. It will once again try to quickly land, fire a tantalum bullet into the asteroid's surface and grab some of the dust that gets kicked up -- all in about one second.

Assuming all goes well, the plan is to eventually deploy a second Minerva 2 rover, and then begin its year-long journey back to Earth around November or December.

We won't have video of the events from Ryugu to watch live, but there is a feed from mission control where you can see their reaction as it all goes down starting at 8:30 PM ET.

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr