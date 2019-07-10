The Nintendo Switch Lite vs. the original Switch: What's changed?

We knew it was coming, but Nintendo's finally drawn the curtain back on a smaller, portable-only version of its successful Switch console. It'll be out in September, in plenty of time before the release of Pokémon Sword and Shield this November. But a lower price of $200 doesn't come without its sacrifices. What did Nintendo have to cut to get the price so low? Check out our table for the full skinny -- you might be surprised at what didn't get cut, and be sure to check out our full review when it drops some time closer to launch.