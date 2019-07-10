Twitter will let you pin your favorite lists in its app

Ready for more customization? Now you can pick which lists will appear and pin them. Just don't let your lists know you're playing favorites. 🤫 pic.twitter.com/loMPptRfzQ — Twitter (@Twitter) July 10, 2019

You'll be able to select which lists you can swipe between in the home screen and pin them to the top of your lists page for easier access, whether they're ones you've created or public lists made by others. A Twitter spokesperson confirmed to Engadget this is only a test for now, and a limited number of people will see it in the app for the time being. In any case, by bringing lists to Home, Twitter is aping the utility of apps like Tweetbot, which lets you set a list as your main feed.

Update 7/10/2019 6:11 PM ET: Added clarification from Twitter that this is a test for now.