Air France will test biometric boarding at JFK and Houston

The company already uses biometric boarding in a handful of US cities -- Atlanta, Los Angeles, Dallas, Detroit, Dulles, Va.; San Francisco and Seattle. "We are excited to embrace an innovation that has the potential to make the travel experience less stressful and more secure for our passengers," said Stephane Ormand, Air France-KLM USA vice president and general manager. "Our aim is to implement biometric boarding at 93 percent of all US airports by the year's end, and 100 percent by 2020."

Air France-KLM isn't the first company to test biometric boarding. JetBlue began trials in 2017. British Airways is conducting its own trial. Qantas passengers use facial recognition tech to board in Australia. Delta has experimented with using fingerprints instead of boarding passes, and Dubai International Airport scans passengers' faces as they pass through a tunnel equipped with 80 facial recognition and iris scanning cameras.