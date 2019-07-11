Disney’s 'Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance' ride opens December 5th

In a blog post, Disney Parks said "Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance" will "blur the lines between fantasy and reality." On the way to join Rey and General Organa at a secret base, visitors will be captured by a First Order Star Destroyer. With the help of Resistance heroes, they'll break out, protect the base and stay ahead of Kylo Ren.

Galaxy's Edge opened this past May, and currently, its only ride is "Millennium Falcon: Smuggler's Run." "Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance" was promised as the other premier ride, and Disney previously described it as "the biggest and most immersive Disney Parks attraction ever." With these two rides in place, the park is beginning to take shape.