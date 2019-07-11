Show More Results

Image credit: Mozilla
Mozilla now curates a list of recommended extensions for Firefox

The latest versions of Firefox are now out for desktop and iOS.
Mariella Moon
2h ago in Internet
Mozilla is making it easier to choose the best Firefox add-ons from a sea of extensions you'd usually have to wade through. The latest version of Firefox for desktop now comes with a list of recommended extensions, which have been chosen based on their security, usability and usefulness. You can find the curated list in the Get Add-ons page within the Firefox Add-ons Manager. Mozilla has also added a feature that allows you to report any bad extension you come across directly through the Add-ons Manager itself.

In addition to its efforts to make the Firefox add-ons ecosystem safer, Mozilla is making the Firefox Reader View dark mode even darker, as well. The mode used to cover the text area only, changing a page's background to black to make reading in the dark easier on the eyes. But now the mode covers all the sections of the page you're on, including the sidebars and the toolbar.

Mozilla has also updated Firefox for iOS with a new Recently Bookmarked section and the ability to edit bookmarks, giving you a way to reorder and rename them or even to change their URLs. Another new feature allows you to specify the sites you always want to open in desktop mode -- the browser will even confirm that you're on desktop view with a badge, so you don't have to grapple with any website's subpar mobile versions.

Source: Mozilla
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
