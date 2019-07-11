Mozilla now curates a list of recommended extensions for Firefox

In addition to its efforts to make the Firefox add-ons ecosystem safer, Mozilla is making the Firefox Reader View dark mode even darker, as well. The mode used to cover the text area only, changing a page's background to black to make reading in the dark easier on the eyes. But now the mode covers all the sections of the page you're on, including the sidebars and the toolbar.

Mozilla has also updated Firefox for iOS with a new Recently Bookmarked section and the ability to edit bookmarks, giving you a way to reorder and rename them or even to change their URLs. Another new feature allows you to specify the sites you always want to open in desktop mode -- the browser will even confirm that you're on desktop view with a badge, so you don't have to grapple with any website's subpar mobile versions.