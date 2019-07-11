Nintendo is working on a minor upgrade for the original Switch

Still, it's good to hear that Nintendo is working on better Switch hardware. The original console, after all, runs on the Nivida's now slightly dated Tegra X1 processor. The newly-announced Switch Lite, meanwhile, has a "more power-efficient chip layout," according to The Verge, which offers slightly better battery life. It would probably make sense -- both from a performance and manufacturing perspective -- to have the two consoles running on identical processors. We're hoping the new innards make the larger Switch a little cooler (we're talking thermals, not style), snappier, and less of a battery hog. For now, though, we can merely speculate.