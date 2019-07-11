Wirecutter's best deals: Save $200 on Klipsch R-51PM wireless speakers

Street price: $220; deal price: $150 w/ on-page coupon, code ROBOVAC11S

Usually $220, this recommended robot vacuum is down to $150 with clipped on-page coupon and code ROBOVAC11S, matching the all-time low we saw during Cyber Week. Due to its low profile, this vacuum may be able to clean more of your house, like under coffee tables with shelving, because it can fit under more stuff. If you are looking for a quiet and affordable robot vacuum, this is an excellent price for one.

The Eufy Robovac 11s is the top pick in our guide to the best robot vacuums. Wirecutter Senior Editor Liam McCabe wrote, "No other robot vacuum blends into the background like the Eufy RoboVac 11S. It can clean almost every nook of your house, yet you'll barely notice it. It sounds more like a fan than a vacuum, so even if you're at home while it's running, it shouldn't get on your nerves. Of all the bots we've tested, it's one of the least likely to get stuck and quit cleaning mid-session. We also found that, in certain situations, it's strong enough and persistent enough to pick up more debris than bots that cost two or three times as much. Like most affordable robots, it relies on a semi-random navigation system, which can struggle in larger homes (and some people get frustrated when they watch it too closely). But it's perfectly effective in smaller spaces, and you can find ways make it work in bigger areas, too."

Street price: $250; deal price: $170 for Prime Members (price reflects in cart)

At $170 in cart for Amazon Prime members, this is a nice bundle price that includes the Ring Video Doorbell Pro, which typically has a street price around $240 on its own. It's an especially good option if you want or need a camera smaller than our top pick, but be warned—this model requires hard-wiring your doorbell. While there's still the monthly subscription fee and installation to contend with, this drop helps lessens your initial investment. The added Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is a nice bonus for yourself or as a gift.

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro is the slimmer, no battery pick in our guide to the best smart doorbell camera. Wirecutter Staff Writer Rachel Cericola wrote, "The Ring Video Doorbell Pro stands out from the Ring 2 for its smaller size and more granular motion-detection options. You can also connect it to a 5 GHz Wi-Fi network, whereas the other Rings can use only 2.4 GHz. It doesn't include a battery, so it requires a hardwired connection to your home's doorbell system. Although its field of view is slightly smaller than that of the Ring 2, if your doorframe requires a smaller device and you have the wiring to support it, this is the doorbell cam to get for basic monitoring and alerts. Video recording requires the same $30-per-year subscription as other Ring doorbell cameras."

Street price: $500; deal price: $300

Down to $300, this is easily the best price we've seen for the vinyl enthusiasts pick in our guide to the best wireless powered bookshelf speakers. Often as much as $500, this $200 drop is a considerable discount, especially compared to the regular $400 deals we're used to seeing for the Klipsch R51-PM. The versatility these speakers offer usually results in one of the higher price points in our guide, but this deal has the R-51PM speakers costing less than our other picks.

The Klipsch R-51PM are the vinyl enthusiasts pick in our guide to the best wireless powered bookshelf speakers. Wirecutter Editor Brent Butterworth wrote, "Klipsch's R-51PM is the most versatile choice of all our picks because it includes a phono input for connecting to a turntable, plus USB, optical digital, and analog inputs and a subwoofer output—but that versatility comes with a higher price. Our panelists ranked the R-51PM just slightly behind the Edifier S1000DB in sound quality. Everyone agreed it had a reasonably full and natural sound, but all said they'd prefer a little more bass. At 13.3 inches high by 9.1 inches deep by 7 inches wide, the R-51PM speakers aren't quite as bulky as our top pick, and they have a more contemporary look."

Street price: $80; deal price: $64

Down to $64, this on-collar pet tracker is $16 less than the typical retail price of $80. Whether you have a serial escape artist or lingering fireworks are still driving your pet crazy, a pet tracker can be a lifesaver. We don't see deals on this tracker too often, so if you're thinking about getting one, this is a good chance to grab it a solid price.

The Whistle 3 is the top pick in our guide to the best GPS trackers for cats and dogs. Wirecutter Senior Staff Writer Nick Guy wrote, "If you're concerned about your pet getting away and you want a tool to help you more easily find it, the best option is the Whistle 3 GPS Pet Tracker & Activity Monitor. This tracker is as accurate as any model we tested, quickly transmitting its GPS signal back to your phone. It lasts longer on a charge than any of the other contenders we tried, its hardware design is the best by a long shot, and its smartphone software is equally well thought out."

