Amazon previews Prime Day deals before the shopping frenzy

This year, Echo owners have an advantage. Beginning July 13th, Alexa will offer early access to select deals when you ask your Echo, "Alexa, what are my deals?" Alexa will highlight the top deals each day through the 16th, which could help you jump on discounts as they drop. As always, you have to be a Prime member to take part in the event (or start a 30-day free trial).

Naturally, Amazon is pushing its own devices.

You'll find the Fire TV Cube at a $50 discount, and you can save $25 on a Fire TV Stick or Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote.

You'll save $50 on an Echo, $70 on the Echo Show and $25 on Echo Dot Kids Edition.

Amazon is offering a range of discounts on its tablets and savings on the Kindle Paperwhite and the all-new Kindle.

If you're shopping for home gadgets, look out for $200 off an eero WiFi system, $30 off the Ring Video Doorbell and $80 off the Blink XT2 2-Cam System.

There are a few other top electronics to look out for.

If you're shopping for a new TV, you can save up to 50 percent on Select Sony LED Smart TVs, and the Samsung QLED 65-inch TV will be discounted, too.

You'll see discounts on select Chromebooks and productivity monitors, accessories and networking products.

The Portal from Facebook will be just $79, a $120 savings.

You'll save $50 on the new ecobee Smart Thermostat and 30 percent on other connected home devices.

If you're gaming on a budget, you might want to look out for a few of the following deals:

Amazon will offer up to 50 percent off select PC gaming laptops, desktops, monitors, components and accessories and up to 50 percent on select PC streaming equipment.

You'll save on select Nintendo Switch consoles and get a $35 Digital eShop Gift Card.

Nintendo Joy-Con will get a 25 percent discount, and you can save up to 50 percent on the Astro A40 TR headset.

Save up to $40 on the Oculus Go 32GB.

And save up to 33 percent on the Sony PS4 Pro Console bundle.

If you've been waiting to get an iRobot Roomba robotic vacuum or a Furbo Dog Camera, now's your chance. And if a 3D printer is on your list, be on the lookout for the following deals:

Save 40 percent on the 3D System FabPro 3D Printer, just $1,999. Or, you can get the 3D Systems bundle, including the FabPro 3D Printer and Curing unit, for $2,599.

You can save 30 percent on Dremel 3D Printers and 20 percent on the LulzBot TAZ Pro 3D Printer. The MonoPrice Delta Pro 3D Printer will be just $949.

Plus, you can save 25 percent on Elmer's Glue and find discounts on filament from brands like SainSmart and UP Fila Premium.

Amazon cautions that these deals could run out, and they'll be released over the course of the two-day event. With any luck, Amazon will avoid the glitches it faced last year. Though, some workers are already planning to strike, and eBay is promising "can't-miss" deals if Amazon crashes again.