Google Voice for web update makes it much faster to place calls

You might not even need that keypad anyway if you're calling contacts you get in touch with often. When you hover over a contact's name in your call list, a phone icon will now show up -- just click it to call that particular contact. Finally, a new audio icon in the main menu bar at the top of the interface will give you instant access to the app's audio settings. You can use it to set the microphone and the speakers you want to use, so you can switch them around depending on the situation.

At the moment, the features are only rolling out to G Suite editions with Google Voice licenses. That gives employees and personnel who'd get the most use out of quick-calling options first access to the features.