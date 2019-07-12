Hulu launches new live TV guide and reintroduces 4K streaming

The Live Guide works like a traditional TV guide, displaying the times and duration of the shows available on Hulu+ Live TV. The Live TV service lets users stream channels like ABC, Fox, NBC and CNN through the internet as part of their Hulu package.

To access the Live TV Guide while watching Hulu, hover over the icon of three lines in the bottom left corner of the player bar. This will show live shows by channel and time, and can be filtered by categories like sports, movies, news or kids.

There's another Hulu feature rolling out this week as well: 4K streaming is back on fifth-generation or later Apple TVs and Chromecast Ultra devices. 4K streaming was previously available for a small selection of shows on Hulu, but it was dropped last year.

Now, 4K is back, but only for Hulu Originals programs (like The Handmaid's Tale, Harlots and Catch-22). The company has said it intends to expand its library of ultra high-definition content in the future.