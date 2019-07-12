'Mindhunter' season two finally premieres on Netflix August 16th

Netflix announced plans for a second season of Mindhunter almost two years ago, and now it finally has a release date. David Fincher has confirmed through The Treatment podcast that season two of the crime series will premiere August 16th. He didn't divulge details of the plot, but it's believe to take place roughly two years after the first and focus on the Atlanta child murders.
Core cast members are expected to return, including Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, Anna Torv and Stacey Roca.
A lot has happened between the renewal and season two. Fincher has committed to Netflix in a significant way between work on Love, Death & Robots and Mank, his just-unveiled movie about the creation of Citizen Kane. Mindhunter is no longer as much of a rarity as it was two years ago -- even if it's still likely to stand out in a packed lineup.
#MINDHUNTER Season 2 premieres August 16 https://t.co/AoIqjx2dTt— See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) July 12, 2019