'Mindhunter' season two finally premieres on Netflix August 16th

Core cast members are expected to return, including Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, Anna Torv and Stacey Roca.

A lot has happened between the renewal and season two. Fincher has committed to Netflix in a significant way between work on Love, Death & Robots and Mank, his just-unveiled movie about the creation of Citizen Kane. Mindhunter is no longer as much of a rarity as it was two years ago -- even if it's still likely to stand out in a packed lineup.