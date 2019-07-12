The 'Minecraft Earth' beta begins its global takeover this month

The iOS-first launch isn't surprising after we got our first peek at live gameplay during WWDC last month. While this new trailer has a lot of info on how you'll play the game, interested players may want to revisit the Apple demo to get more feel for what it will be like to share a virtual Minecraft world with their friends that overlays the real one.

To be one of the first players with access, you'll need to sign up for the free game right here (you'll need a device running at least iOS 10 or Android 7 to participate, according to the FAQ). Access is being limited while they work out load on the game's servers, however you'll need to be active to stay in it -- if you don't play for seven days then someone else will get your slot. You'll need a Microsoft or Xbox Live account to register, but once you've signed up there's nothing left to do but wait, and get ready to build.