'Mortal Kombat' reboot will be rated R for all the fatalities

Since it's already been stated by other members of the team, I'm gonna put this one to bed. MK WILL be R-Rated and for the first time EVER, FATALITIES will FINALLY be on the big screen (and no I'm not gonna say which ones) You'll just have to wait for the movie & see!!! ;) pic.twitter.com/aVTewH4t28 — Greg Russo (@WriterRusso) July 12, 2019

The previous movies, 1995's Mortal Kombat and 1997's Mortal Kombat: Annihilation, were both rated PG-13, so they didn't exactly have the bloody carnage fans might have expected from the games. Not so this time around. If the bonkers fatalities seen in the latest entry, Mortal Kombat 11, are anything to go by, some particularly gruesome and over-the-top murders could take center stage in the movie. Here's hoping for at least one animality and babality, both of which perfectly underscore the ridiculousness of the franchise. We'll find out when the movie hits theaters on March 5th, 2021.