Jon Favreau is already working on season two of 'The Mandalorian'

Disney's The Mandalorian is still months away from its premiere, but that isn't stopping plans for round two. Jon Favreau told Collider that he's already in pre-production for a second season of the live action Star Wars show, including writing and preparation for special effects shots. While this is as much about saving time as anything (it's tricky to produce quality effects on a TV schedule, Favreau said), it does show that Disney has confidence in the series.