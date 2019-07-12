Show More Results

Image credit: Disney
Jon Favreau is already working on season two of 'The Mandalorian'

Disney is clearly confident in the 'Star Wars' live action show.
Jon Fingas
1h ago in Services
Disney

Disney's The Mandalorian is still months away from its premiere, but that isn't stopping plans for round two. Jon Favreau told Collider that he's already in pre-production for a second season of the live action Star Wars show, including writing and preparation for special effects shots. While this is as much about saving time as anything (it's tricky to produce quality effects on a TV schedule, Favreau said), it does show that Disney has confidence in the series.

The move isn't completely shocking. The Mandalorian is a tentpole show for Disney+, and may have to carry the streaming service until Disney fleshes out its catalog of originals -- so long as the first season held promise, a second was a reasonably safe bet. Nonetheless, it's a good sign for anyone worried that the show (and thus Disney+ at large) might stumble out of the gate.

