Blizzard will shut down 'Overwatch' matches when it spots cheating

Kaplan noted that the feature is active on PTR (Public Test Realm) servers, although he didn't say just when you could expect it to reach the general release.

Whether or not this approach deters cheaters will depend on its effectiveness. It might not help much if it only flags some sketchy players, or if cheaters manage to stay one step ahead through bots that avoid raising alarms. If it works as promised, though, it could make cheating highly unpalatable. There's not much point to playing dirty if you can't finish a match in the first place.