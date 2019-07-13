What did the Nintendo 3DS mean to you?

No new first party titles have been announced this year, so it looks like we might be saying goodbye to this portable 3D console soon. However, the 3DS was still popular enough to have spawned a number of hardware revisions, a library of almost 1,300 titles and, here on Engadget, a hefty amount of user reviews and scores on our product pages. But the most recent of those reviews is still several years old. As this venerable handheld system rides off into the sunset, tell us how you feel about your 3DS: Do you still feel as fond of it now as you did when it was initially released? What is your favorite game to go back and play? Tell us what you miss most (and least) about your 3DS handheld, whether you've got the original, the spiffy 3DS XL, the New 3DS released in 2014 or even the chunky non-3D 2DS.



