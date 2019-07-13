What did the Nintendo 3DS mean to you?

With this week's announcement of Nintendo's new Switch Lite console, we've been thinking about the handheld that preceded it: The Nintendo 3DS, a successor to the wildly popular DS that took the dual screen and added the ability to display games in 3D -- without glasses. When Engadget reviewed the first model of the 3DS, it hit big with its satisfying clamshell design, circle pad thumb slider and 320 x 240 touchscreen. Reviewer Tim Stevens found the 3D gameplay a bit finicky but a nice enhancement to the graphics quality in titles like Ridge Racer 3 and Face Raiders.
No new first party titles have been announced this year, so it looks like we might be saying goodbye to this portable 3D console soon. However, the 3DS was still popular enough to have spawned a number of hardware revisions, a library of almost 1,300 titles and, here on Engadget, a hefty amount of user reviews and scores on our product pages. But the most recent of those reviews is still several years old. As this venerable handheld system rides off into the sunset, tell us how you feel about your 3DS: Do you still feel as fond of it now as you did when it was initially released? What is your favorite game to go back and play? Tell us what you miss most (and least) about your 3DS handheld, whether you've got the original, the spiffy 3DS XL, the New 3DS released in 2014 or even the chunky non-3D 2DS.
