What did the Nintendo 3DS mean to you?

Revisit memories of your favorite member of the 3DS family in a user review.
Amber Bouman, @dameright
2h ago in Gadgetry
With this week's announcement of Nintendo's new Switch Lite console, we've been thinking about the handheld that preceded it: The Nintendo 3DS, a successor to the wildly popular DS that took the dual screen and added the ability to display games in 3D -- without glasses. When Engadget reviewed the first model of the 3DS, it hit big with its satisfying clamshell design, circle pad thumb slider and 320 x 240 touchscreen. Reviewer Tim Stevens found the 3D gameplay a bit finicky but a nice enhancement to the graphics quality in titles like Ridge Racer 3 and Face Raiders.

No new first party titles have been announced this year, so it looks like we might be saying goodbye to this portable 3D console soon. However, the 3DS was still popular enough to have spawned a number of hardware revisions, a library of almost 1,300 titles and, here on Engadget, a hefty amount of user reviews and scores on our product pages. But the most recent of those reviews is still several years old. As this venerable handheld system rides off into the sunset, tell us how you feel about your 3DS: Do you still feel as fond of it now as you did when it was initially released? What is your favorite game to go back and play? Tell us what you miss most (and least) about your 3DS handheld, whether you've got the original, the spiffy 3DS XL, the New 3DS released in 2014 or even the chunky non-3D 2DS.


Note: Comments are off for this post, please contribute your reviews on the 3DS, 3DS XL, New 3DS, 2DS or New 2DS XL product pages!

By Amber Bouman @dameright
A writer and editor based out of San Francisco, Amber has worked for The Wirecutter, PCWorld, MaximumPC and TechHive. Her work has also appeared on InfoWorld, MacWorld, Details, Apartment Therapy and Broke-Ass Stuart. In her spare time, she takes too many pictures of her cats, watches too much CSI and obsesses over her bullet journal.

