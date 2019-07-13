'Space Invaders' movie is closer to becoming a reality

It's safe to presume the story will be more sophisticated than fending off waves of slowly marching alien hordes. Whether or not it's any good is another story. Hollywood still has a poor track record for movie adaptations of games, and nostalgia trips centered on classic titles tend to fare badly. There's also the question of age -- a large chunk of the audience didn't even exist when Taito released Space Invaders in 1978. The simplicity should allow some artistic freedom, though, so we wouldn't rule out a pleasant surprise.