The Morning After: That's what quantum entanglement looks like

Yeah, we don't understand it either.Scientists unveil image of quantum entanglement for the first time ever

In a paper published in the journal of Scientific Advances, scientists from the University of Glasglow shared the first known image of a Bell entanglement. The photo depicts two photons interacting and sharing physical states for a brief instant -- an event that occurs regardless of the actual distance between the particles.

And you can win an Xbox One.Microsoft's Windows 1.0 announcement was about 'Stranger Things'

To celebrate the return of the show -- set in 1985, Microsoft's banner year -- the company is launching the Windows 1.11 app. It features classic Paint and Terminal programs, as well as Stranger Things­-themed puzzles and exclusive content. No floppy disk required.

Competition with AMD's new Radeon hardware is good for gamers.NVIDIA RTX 2060 Super and 2070 Super review

NVIDIA's RTX 2060 Super is pretty much the ideal mid-range GPU, while its 2070 Super offers a similar amount of performance as last year's RTX 2080 for hundreds less. Of course, these cards aren't really for people who made upgrades last year -- they're more like a reward for those who waited.

Here's your next retro game system.TurboGrafx-16 mini arrives next March with nearly 50 games

Konami has revealed that the TurboGrafx-16 mini will be available exclusively through Amazon on March 19th, 2020, with pre-orders starting July 15th. The US lineup includes already-teased games like R-Type and Ys Book I & II, not to mention other top titles like Bonk's Revenge and Space Harrier.

If it only does one thing, then why is it still called a Switch? Nintendo's Switch Lite is a $200 handheld-only console

The Switch Lite is a slightly different console that's intended purely for handheld play, and it will arrive September 20th in three colors, priced at $200. The lower price comes with a smaller screen 720p screen, non-removable Joy-Con controls, no TV-out support and no HD Rumble.



While it justifies its name by weighing less than the original, it also should have better battery life by about a half-hour, and it has swapped the four-button D-pad for an old-school Nintendo cross.

The Starhopper will go up about 20m and sideways.SpaceX's Starship test vehicle will attempt a 'hover test' next week

The Starhopper has already undergone two previous hop tests and shown that it can lift a few inches off a launchpad. Now the Raptor engine has been mounted to the Starhopper again so the next stage of testing can begin, with a hover test scheduled for Tuesday, July 16th.

