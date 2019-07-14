France is creating a space command to defend its satellites

This is just the start, Macron added. Eventually, France would rename the military branch as the Space and Air Force. It would be an essential part of the country's military strategy, then, not just a companion to the usual air, land and sea units.

Space hasn't been directly militarized so far, but there are indications that this is changing with countries testing anti-satellite missiles and otherwise indicating that they're prepared to wield weapons if necessary. French leadership may feel pressure to respond to this by devoting military resources to space, even if any technology is used in a purely defensive role.