Watch India launch a historic Moon mission starting at 5PM ET

The mission is getting started with India's most powerful launch rocket to date, the GSLV Mk III-M1.

It's going to be a long while before you can see the landing itself. Vikram won't be ready to touch down until September 6th. If successful, though, it will represent a major milestone for India's spacefaring ambitions. The nation hasn't been shy about wanting to compete with other countries, including plans to launch a space station by 2030. A Moon rover landing would suggest that it's just a matter of when India can match or exceed the achievements of other spacefaring nations.