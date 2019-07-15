8BitDo's latest controller has fully customizable buttons

The latest controller from the minds of 8BitDo is fully customizable, allowing you to adjust button configurations and sensitivity levels for the joysticks, triggers and vibrations. Using 8BitDo's Ultimate Software, you can also set up macros for the SN30 Pro+ controller and with custom profiles, you can save settings on a game-by-game basis. The SN30 Pro+ works with Nintendo Switch, PC, macOS and Android, and the battery should be good for up to 20 hours of use on a single charge.
The button remapping might prove especially popular among Switch owners, with some games offering few built-in options on that front. A common complaint about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was the lack of controller customization, which made it difficult for some players to, for instance, focus on targets because they had to hold down a button. Players might also remap buttons for the likes of Super Mario Maker 2 (to bring the spin jump back to the A button, perhaps) or for more flexibility when playing Switch Online NES titles.
Pre-orders are now open on Amazon for the $50 SN30 Pro+. It'll ship August 7th.