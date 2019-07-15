Show More Results

Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: AdrianHancu via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Your library's audiobook app now supports Apple CarPlay

Libby has been compatible with Android Auto for some time.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
57m ago in Services
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

AdrianHancu via Getty Images

Digital reading app Libby has for some time allowed bookworms to play its audiobooks through Android Auto. Following an update that arrived today, folks with CarPlay-enabled infotainment systems can listen to the app's books through their setups too.

Libby works with 90 percent of public libraries throughout North America. So if your local book lender supports Libby, all you'll need is a valid library card to access free audiobooks. Through CarPlay, you can, of course, play and pause audiobooks and skip back and forward through them. You can adjust the playback speed too.

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr