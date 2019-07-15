Your library's audiobook app now supports Apple CarPlay

Digital reading app Libby has for some time allowed bookworms to play its audiobooks through Android Auto. Following an update that arrived today, folks with CarPlay-enabled infotainment systems can listen to the app's books through their setups too.
Libby works with 90 percent of public libraries throughout North America. So if your local book lender supports Libby, all you'll need is a valid library card to access free audiobooks. Through CarPlay, you can, of course, play and pause audiobooks and skip back and forward through them. You can adjust the playback speed too.