eBay offers Prime Day discounts even if Amazon doesn’t crash

Regardless of whether Amazon goes offline, some of the best tech deals include the following:

Google Home Hub, 64 percent off

Xbox One S 1TB Bundle, with two controllers and a three-month Game Pass, 23 percent off

Bose QuietComfort 35 Series wireless headphones, 40 percent off

Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB, 35 percent off

LG OLED C8 65-inch 4K Smart TV ThinQ, 58 percent off

If you've been waiting to buy a smartwatch, now's your chance to get the Garmin Forerunner 35 GPS Sport Watch for 50 percent. You'll also find up to 50 percent off Samsung and Apple products, laptops under $399 and steep discounts on TV and audio products. If Amazon experiences a glitch that takes it offline, eBay will drop more deals, including additional discounts on gaming consoles and smart home tech. We wouldn't wish a crash on any site, but we will be keeping an eye on Amazon today.