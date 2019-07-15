eBay offers Prime Day discounts even if Amazon doesn’t crash

eBay doesn't want Amazon to get all of the spotlight during Prime Day 2019, and it's taking a dig at the glitch that interrupted the consumer holiday last year to offer a Crash Sale. If Amazon goes down, eBay will release a flood of "too-good-to-be-true" deals. But you don't have to wait around for an Amazon fail to score deals on eBay. Beginning at 8am PT today, eBay is offering savings like $2,000 off an LG OLED 65-inch 4K Smart TV.
Regardless of whether Amazon goes offline, some of the best tech deals include the following:
- Google Home Hub, 64 percent off
- Xbox One S 1TB Bundle, with two controllers and a three-month Game Pass, 23 percent off
- Bose QuietComfort 35 Series wireless headphones, 40 percent off
- Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB, 35 percent off
- LG OLED C8 65-inch 4K Smart TV ThinQ, 58 percent off
If you've been waiting to buy a smartwatch, now's your chance to get the Garmin Forerunner 35 GPS Sport Watch for 50 percent. You'll also find up to 50 percent off Samsung and Apple products, laptops under $399 and steep discounts on TV and audio products. If Amazon experiences a glitch that takes it offline, eBay will drop more deals, including additional discounts on gaming consoles and smart home tech. We wouldn't wish a crash on any site, but we will be keeping an eye on Amazon today.