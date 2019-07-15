Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: NicolasMcComber via Getty Images
save
Save
share

eBay offers Prime Day discounts even if Amazon doesn’t crash

It's offering steep discounts on tech, including up to 50 percent off Samsung and Apple products.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
43m ago in Business
Comments
0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

NicolasMcComber via Getty Images

eBay doesn't want Amazon to get all of the spotlight during Prime Day 2019, and it's taking a dig at the glitch that interrupted the consumer holiday last year to offer a Crash Sale. If Amazon goes down, eBay will release a flood of "too-good-to-be-true" deals. But you don't have to wait around for an Amazon fail to score deals on eBay. Beginning at 8am PT today, eBay is offering savings like $2,000 off an LG OLED 65-inch 4K Smart TV.

Regardless of whether Amazon goes offline, some of the best tech deals include the following:

  • Google Home Hub, 64 percent off
  • Xbox One S 1TB Bundle, with two controllers and a three-month Game Pass, 23 percent off
  • Bose QuietComfort 35 Series wireless headphones, 40 percent off
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB, 35 percent off
  • LG OLED C8 65-inch 4K Smart TV ThinQ, 58 percent off

If you've been waiting to buy a smartwatch, now's your chance to get the Garmin Forerunner 35 GPS Sport Watch for 50 percent. You'll also find up to 50 percent off Samsung and Apple products, laptops under $399 and steep discounts on TV and audio products. If Amazon experiences a glitch that takes it offline, eBay will drop more deals, including additional discounts on gaming consoles and smart home tech. We wouldn't wish a crash on any site, but we will be keeping an eye on Amazon today.

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr