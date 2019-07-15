Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Brett Putman / Engadget
save
Save
share

Engadget’s guide to all the outdoor gear you need this summer

Gear and gadgets and more for the trail, backyard and beyond.
James Trew, @itstrew
2h ago in Gadgetry
Comments
26 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Brett Putman / Engadget

Sponsored Links

If you're reading this at a desk, take a moment to stand up and locate your nearest window. You might see a street, a garden or even some fields. Whatever your current view, you are peering at the edge of the great outdoors, and adventure is beckoning. But this is Engadget, and we believe there aren't many things in life that a sprinkling of gear can't improve -- and that includes the time you typically reserve to escape a screen (ironic, we know).

Whether your idea of outdoor paradise is a leisurely afternoon entertaining in your backyard, running a marathon or a dose of high-adrenaline sports, over this week, we'll have some gear recommendations to ratchet it up a notch. If you really want to escape, we will even show you how technology can help you live in nature full-time (and still keep your job) and what to pack should (natural) disaster strike. For those who just want to enjoy the ride between their house and work, we have some treats for you, too. The water and sunscreen, though? That's on you.

ENGADGET'S GUIDE TO OUTDOOR GEAR

  • Welcome to Engadget's guide to outdoor gear
  • Monday: The best gear for your backyard party
  • Tuesday: The best GPS running watches for 2019
  • Tuesday: The tech elite athletes use
  • Wednesday: Car camping done right
  • Wednesday: Emergency tech for the great outdoors
  • Thursday: How to improve your action video skills
  • Thursday: Upgrade your next expedition
  • Friday: The best personal EVs for any commute
In this article: adventure, backyard, barbecue, camping, engadgetoutdoors2019, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, gopro, hiking, outdoors, overgrounding, running, tailgate, vanlife
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
By James Trew @itstrew

James began writing for music magazines in the UK during the '90s. After a few failed attempts at a DJ career, he carved out a living reviewing DJ and music production gear. Now he lives in the Bay Area, covering drones, fitness tech and culture, though he keeps his DJ gear plugged in and on show. You never know.

26 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Comments
Sign In

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr