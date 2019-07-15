Show More Results

Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Peter Byrne - PA Images via Getty Images
save
Save
share

The Bank of England will honor Alan Turing on its new £50 note

The father of AI gets the acknowledgement he deserves.
Georgina Torbet, @georginatorbet
1h ago in Design
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Peter Byrne - PA Images via Getty Images

The Bank of England has chosen Alan Turing, computing pioneer and a code-cracker during World War Two, to be featured on its new £50 note. Turing contributed significantly to the field of mathematics, but his achievements were not fully recognized during his lifetime as he was gay, which was illegal at the time.

Turing is perhaps most well known for his work on cracking the Enigma code which was key to Allied intelligence during the war. His life story was adapted for the big screen in 2014 in the film The Imitation Game, and today his name lives on as a benchmark in AI testing.

The Bank chose Turing from a shortlist of almost 1,000 scientists, selected from 227,299 nominations submitted by the public.

Alan Turing £50 Note

"Alan Turing was an outstanding mathematician whose work has had an enormous impact on how we live today," Mark Carney, the governor of the Bank, said. "As the father of computer science and artificial intelligence, as well as a war hero, Alan Turing's contributions were far ranging and path breaking."

In 1952 Turing was convicted for having an affair with a man and was chemically castrated. He died two years later by cyanide poisoning in what is believed to have been a suicide.

In 2013, the British government issued a posthumous pardon and apologized for how he was treated. Three years later, an "Alan Turing law" was introduced which retroactively exonerated other men who had been convicted for having consensual same-sex relationships.

Source: BBC
In this article: AI, alan turing, britain, currency, design, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Comments
Sign In

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr