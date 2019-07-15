Facebook hires former Vine head for its New Product Experimentation Team

Now that we've moved to CA, I suppose it's a good time to share what I'm up to next! In two weeks, I'll be joining Facebook as a PM Director starting up a new initiative under the recently formed NPE team (https://t.co/HzK6Bjqzqx) — Jason Toff (@jasontoff) July 15, 2019

Toff left Vine in 2016 (about one year before it shut down for good) to join Google. There, he worked on VR projects and in Google's Area 120 incubator. He's also spent time working at YouTube. As The Verge notes, Toff's background could make him a natural fit for whatever new apps and experiences Facebook is hoping to roll out.