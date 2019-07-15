Microsoft blocks May 2019 Windows update on the Surface Book 2

Microsoft has blocked the latest major Windows 10 (May 2019, version 1903) update on its own Surface Book 2. According to the company, a compatibility issue caused some apps and games that used the Nvidia GPU to crash after the update was installed. Until that glitch is resolved, Surface Book 2 owners won't be able to download the update.
Sponsored Links
Unfortunately, this isn't the first issue Microsoft has had with the Windows 10 May 2019 update. Earlier this spring, Microsoft warned that the update might not install properly if external USB storage devices or SD cards were in use. While there was a quick workaround for that issue (removing the USB device or SD card), it's unclear if Microsoft will come up with a quick fix for this GPU bug.