What's on TV: Shazam!

Also: 'Money Heist,' 'Queer Eye,' 'Fast Color' and 'Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3.'
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
19m ago in AV
This week more than one non-MCU superhero film that's worth watching is available, as Shazam! is released in 4K (and 3D, if you prefer), on disc and digital, and Fast Color makes its debut. On cable, Fear the Walking Dead is coming to a midseason break on AMC and Killjoys is back, while Suits kicks off a new season and spawns a spin-off, Pearson.

On streaming, Netflix is all over the place, dropping off new episodes for Queer Eye, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, and Money Heist. For gamers, Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order is a Switch exclusive. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray & Games

  • Fast Color
  • Shazam! (4K)
  • Moon (4K)
  • 198X (PS4)
  • The Copper Canyon Shoot Out (PS VR)
  • Focus on You (PS VR)
  • Gabbuchi (PS4, PC, Switch)
  • Growtopia (PS4, Xbox One)
  • Mochi Mochi Boy (PS4, Xbox One)
  • Submersed (PS4)
  • Etherborn (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
  • Let's Sing 2019 (PS4)
  • Lost Orbit: Terminal Velocity (Xbox One)
  • Redeemer: Enhanced Edition (Xbox One)
  • Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order (Switch - 7/19)

Monday

  • Vaporized: America's E-Cigarette Addiction, CNBC, 10 PM
  • Legion, FX, 10 PM
  • Divorce, HBO, 10 PM
  • American Dad, TBS, 10 PM
  • Grand Hotel, ABC, 10 PM

Tuesday

  • Frankenstein's Monster's Monster's Monster, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Designated Survivor, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Ex on the Beach (season premiere), MTV, 8 PM
  • Behind Closed Doors: The Talwars Part 1, HBO, 8 PM
  • Pandora (series premiere), CW, 8 PM
  • America's Got Talent, NBC, 8 PM
  • Good Trouble, Freeform, 8 PM
  • WWE SmackDown, USA, 8 PM
  • Human Discoveries (series premiere), Facebook, 9 PM
  • JFK Jr.: The Final Year, A&E, 9 PM
  • Animal Kingdom, TNT, 9 PM
  • Tales, BET, 9 PM
  • The 100, CW, 9 PM
  • Blood & Treasure, CBS, 9 PM
  • Man on the Moon, CBS, 10 PM
  • Drunk History, Comedy Central, 10 PM
  • Bring the Funny, NBC, 10 PM
  • The Next Big Thing, BET, 10 PM
  • The Detour, TBS, 10:30 PM
  • Alternatino with Arturo Castro, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM

Wednesday

  • The Handmaids Tale, Hulu, 3 AM
  • Harlots, Hulu, 3 AM
  • Almost Ready (series premiere), YouTube, 3 AM
  • Pinky Malinky: Part 3, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Rookie Historian Hoo Hae-Ryung, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Behind Closed Doors: The Talwars Part 2, HBO, 8 PM
  • Love Island, CBS, 8 PM
  • Grown-ish, Freeform, 8 PM
  • Catfish, MTV, 8 PM
  • Press Your Luck, ABC, 8 PM
  • Suits (season premiere), USA, 9 PM
  • Card Sharks, ABC, 9 PM
  • Are You the One?, MTV, 9 PM
  • Jane the Virgin, CW, 9 PM
  • Pearson (series premiere), USA, 10 PM
  • Snowfall, FX, 10 PM
  • The Inbetween, NBC, 10 PM
  • The Employables, A&E, 10 PM
  • Archer: 1999, FXX, 10 PM
  • Krypton, Syfy, 10 PM
  • Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, TBS, 10:30 PM

Thursday

  • Secret Obsession, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Escape the Night, YouTube, 3 AM
  • Strange Angel, CBS All Access, 3 AM
  • Siren, Freeform, 8 PM
  • iZombie, CW, 8 PM
  • Love Island, CBS, 8 PM
  • Holey Moley, ABC, 8 PM
  • Hollywood Game Night, NBC, 9 PM
  • The Outpost, CW, 9 PM
  • The Real World, Facebook, 9 PM
  • Spin the Wheel, Fox, 9 PM
  • Baskets, FX, 10 PM
  • Elementary, CBS, 10 PM
  • Queen of the South, USA, 10 PM
  • Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM

Friday

  • Queer Eye (S9), Netflix, 3 AM
  • All or Nothing: Carolina Panthers, Amazon Prime, 3 AM
  • Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee Part 2, Netflix, 3 AM
  • La Casa de Papel / Money Heist (S3), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Typewriter (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Swamp Thing, DC Universe, 9 AM
  • Last Chance U: Indy (S3), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Comicstaan, Amazon Prime, 3 AM
  • Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., ABC, 8 PM
  • Masters of Illusion, CW, 8 PM
  • Battlebots, Discovery, 8 PM
  • Love Island, CBS, 8 PM
  • The Wrong Mommy, Lifetime Movie Network, 8 PM
  • The Big Stage, CW, 8:30 PM
  • Shangri-La, Showtime, 9 PM
  • Killjoys (season premiere), Syfy, 10 PM
  • Wonders of the Moon, BBC America, 10 PM
  • Jett, Cinemax, 10 PM
  • Motherfatherson, Starz, 10 PM
  • Los Espookys (season finale), HBO, 11 PM

Saturday

  • Apollo: The Forgotten Films, Discovery, 8 PM
  • The Madam of Purity Falls, Lifetime, 8 PM
  • Million Dollar Mile, CBS, 8 PM
  • Moon Landing Live, BBC America, 9 PM
  • Confessions from Space: Apollo, Discovery, 10 PM

Sunday

  • Top Gear, BBC America, 8 PM
  • The Rook, Starz, 8 PM
  • Burden of Truth (season finale), CW, 8 PM
  • Celebrity Family Feud, ABC, 8 PM
  • Naked & Afraid XL, Discovery, 8 PM
  • Loved to Death, TV One, 8 PM
  • Sweetbitter, Starz, 9 PM
  • Murder in the Thirst, BET, 9 PM
  • Grantchester, PBS, 9 PM
  • $100,000 Pyramid, ABC, 9 PM
  • Instinct, CBS, 9 PM
  • Big Little Lies (season finale), HBO, 9 PM
  • City On A Hill, Showtime, 9 PM
  • Claws, TNT, 9 PM
  • Fear the Walking Dead (summer finale), AMC, 9 PM
  • What Just Happened??!, Fox, 9:30 PM
  • The Weekly, FX, 10 PM
  • Euphoria, HBO, 10 PM
  • To Tell the Truth, ABC, 10 PM
  • The Loudest Voice, Showtime, 10 PM
  • Nos4a2, AMC, 10 PM

All times listed are ET.

