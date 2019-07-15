The best Prime Day 2019 deals so far: PM Edition

Jabra Elite 85h

Street price: $250; deal price $300

Down to a new low, this is a great drop in price on these headphones. Available in black, blue, and gold-beige for a few bucks more.

The Jabra Elite 85h headphones are the top pick in our review of the best bluetooth headphones. Senior Staff Writer Lauren Dragan wrote, "These headphones sound fantastic out of the box, and they're more intuitive to set up and use than most competitors thanks to the automatic Bluetooth pairing process and the large, easy-to-access controls."

TP-Link HS200 Smart WiFi Light Switch

Street price: $29; deal price $21

This is a new low on our already affordable pick for smart WiFi light switches.

The TP-Link HS200 is the budget pick in our review of the best in-wall smart light switch and dimmer. Staff Writer Rachel Cericola wrote, "The TP-Link Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch gets the job done, with a simple app for Android and iOS devices and support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Microsoft Cortana, IFTTT, and Nest."

Razer DeathAdder Elite Gaming Mouse

Street price: $45; deal price $35

This gaming mouse pick is down to $35 from $45. Although we've been seeing more deals for this mouse in recent months, this is a new low price by a few dollars.

The Razer DeathAdder Elite is the top pick in our guide to the best gaming mouse. Staff Writer Thorin Klosowski wrote, "This is the best gaming mouse for most people because it's comfortable for a wide range of hand sizes and grips, has seven easy-to-reach buttons and an accurate sensor, and has a simple, effective design. Razer's Synapse software is easy to use on both Windows and Mac and it supports all of the customization options you could possibly want."

Asus Chromebook Flip C434TA

Street price: $570; deal price $490

This is the lowest we've found on our favorite chromebook.

The Asus Chromebook Flip C434TA is the top pick in our guide to the best chromebooks. Editor Kimber Streams wrote, "With a solid performance, excellent battery-life, keyboard and trackpad, we consider the Asus Chromebook Flip C434TA to be one of the best Chromebooks ever made."

Yale YRD256 Assure Connected by August

Street price: $280; deal price $210

This is a great deal on the most versitile smart lock pick.

The Yale Assure is the top pick in our guide to the best smart lock. Editor Jon Chase wrote, "This model combines the hardware security chops of Yale with the smart-home finesse of August. It's ability to manage or even create new codes on the fly makes it especially suited to owners of vacation homes and short-term rental properties. "

Logitech MX Master 2S Wireless Mouse

Street price: $60; deal price $40

This is a new low price despite a gradual decline in street price for our upgrade wireless mouse pick.

The Logitech MX Master 2S is the upgrade pick in our guide to the best wireless mouse. Staff Writer Justin Krajeski wrote, "Our panel found it comfortable for all grips and hand sizes—especially those with bigger hands—because of its larger size, nearly a half-inch wider and longer than the Triathlon."

OXO On Barista Brain 9 Cup Coffee Maker

Street price: $190; deal price $140

This is a new low on of our favorite coffee makers, which typically only drops to $160 when on sale.

The OXO On Barista Brain coffee maker is the top pick in our review of the best drip coffee makers. Cale Guthrie Weissman and Liz Clayton wrote, "The OXO is stylish from top to bottom, with an hourglass-esque design and a tall carafe that pours easily and keeps coffee hot for hours. Brewing-wise, the machine has a pre-infusion cycle to prepare the coffee for optimal extraction, and it can make a full pot in just under 7 minutes."

Tile Pro (2-pack)

Street price: $55; deal price $35

Down to nearly half its original price, this is a great deal on these durable bluetooth trackers.

The Tile Pro is the top pick in our guide to the best bluetooth trackers. Senior Staff Writer Nick Guy wrote, "Tile trackers are the most popular by far—important if you ever need to take advantage of the crowd-finding feature (more on that in a bit)—and this latest model is by far the best we've seen from the company thanks to a longer range and a louder ring than any other tracker we've tested."

Motorola Moto G7

Street price: $280; deal price $200

This is a nice drop for the Motorola Moto G7, which is a great value for an unlocked phone that already offers a lot for the money

The Moto G7 is the runner-up pick in our guide to the best budget android phones. Ryan Whitwam wrote, "This Motorola is a good all-around phone with quick performance, and it works on all networks regardless of whether they use CDMA or GSM technology. It's more compact than competitors but equipped with a larger, 6.2-inch 1080p display."

