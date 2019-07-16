Show More Results

Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: Delft University / INDG / AltSpace
save
Save
share

Take a virtual peek at what future Hyperloop stations could look like

Netherland's Delft University of Technology has created a VR experience featuring its Hyperloop pod.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
17m ago in Transportation
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Delft University / INDG / AltSpace

Sponsored Links

It'll likely take a while before a Hyperloop network can take passengers to their destinations, but a team competing at the 2019 SpaceX Hyperloop Pod Competition is giving people a glimpse of what that could look like. A team from the Netherland's Delft University of Technology is debuting a panoramic virtual reality experience of its Atlas 02 pod at the SpaceX headquarters in California ahead of next week's competition.

It teamed up with CG/interactive technology company INDG and graphics studio AltSpace (not the same company as AltSpaceVR, which Microsoft acquired late last year) to create the 3D experience. The finished product shows the pod's exterior and interior design, as well as the team's vision of what a Hyperloop station could look like, complete with infographic screens and navigational signage.

The Delft University team won first place in 2017 when it first entered the competition. This year, its third time entering the contest, its pod design will have to achieve the fastest speed among the 20 entries when it's tested in SpaceX's fully enclosed 1.25 km test track. The actual pods and station likely won't use as much wood as their virtual versions, but you can check out a preview of the virtual reality experience below:

Source: SpaceX Hyperloop
In this article: Delft University of Technology, hyperloop, spacex, tomorrow, transportation
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
By Mariella Moon @mariella_moon
Mariella loves staring at her cute dog while writing space, science and tech stories for Engadget. In her spare time, she enjoys pretending to be an opera diva, watching action movies, reading detective/horror fiction and playing video games. 
Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Comments
Sign In

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr