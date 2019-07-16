Domino’s will let you track your pizza delivery with GPS

The added capability won't just satisfy hungry customers. According to CNBC, CEO Ritch Allison said he's "more excited" about the data that franchise operators will get from the GPS tracking, which could help owners make the delivery process more efficient. The company's shares recently fell six percent, and with any luck, this practical tech offering could give it a boost. While Domino's is leading the way, we could see more food delivery services offering GPS tracking in the near future.