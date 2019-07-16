Grammarly's color-coded AI suggestions show what needs fixing

The company tells Engadget that the "majority" of the suggestions will carry over to the mobile keyboard for Premium users. Free users will have to wait until sometime later in 2019.

No matter where the updated editor is available, this could be helpful if you want a summary of needed improvements that isn't quite so overwhelming. It might also help if you want to prioritize your fixes, or if you're deliberately ignoring style errors (say, in a movie script). The timing is certainly apt -- Grammarly's update is coming soon after Google and Microsoft trotted out AI-powered writing tools of their own.