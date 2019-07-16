Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Grammarly
save
Save
share

Grammarly's color-coded AI suggestions show what needs fixing

You'll know whether it's a basic grammar issue or something more complex.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
2h ago in Internet
Comments
0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Grammarly

Grammarly revolves around AI-based writing suggestions, but now it's giving you an at-a-glance way to see what needs improving. The service's browser and desktop app editors have been updated with color-coded AI suggestions that revolve around four categories. Red underlines point out basic issues of correctness, such as spelling and grammar. Blue addresses clarity problems like concision and difficult-to-read sentence structure, while purple offers advice on the tone of your piece. You'll even see progress bars that show how close you are to refining your writing in a given category.

The company tells Engadget that the "majority" of the suggestions will carry over to the mobile keyboard for Premium users. Free users will have to wait until sometime later in 2019.

No matter where the updated editor is available, this could be helpful if you want a summary of needed improvements that isn't quite so overwhelming. It might also help if you want to prioritize your fixes, or if you're deliberately ignoring style errors (say, in a movie script). The timing is certainly apt -- Grammarly's update is coming soon after Google and Microsoft trotted out AI-powered writing tools of their own.

Source: Grammarly
In this article: ai, artificial intelligence, gear, grammarly, internet, writing
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Comments
Sign In

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr