Microsoft starts testing Internet Explorer mode for Edge

Microsoft's ever-expanding tests for its Chromium-based Edge browser have reached the corporate crowd. The software firm has started enabling enterprise features in Edge's Dev builds, most notably the vaunted Internet Explorer mode. If a company absolutely needs IE 11 to visit a legacy site, you can try the option without having to switch browsers or give up the creature comforts of the modern web. IT managers can even create a site list that automatically flips to the legacy mode.
The release also brings office-friendly features like group policy support, stricter security measures and "enterprise-grade" PDF viewing. Microsoft is starting to roll out some features that will be ready over the course of "several weeks," including integrated search for people, a business-focused new tab page with Office 365 links and secure data syncing.
Dev builds are very early and likely to include bugs. You won't want to use this as your main browser for work or pleasure if you absolutely depend on a glitch-free experience. It brings the revamped Edge one step closer to fruition, though, and should prove sweet news for IT admins who want to be sure IE mode handles their needs.