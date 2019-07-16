Microsoft starts testing Internet Explorer mode for Edge

The release also brings office-friendly features like group policy support, stricter security measures and "enterprise-grade" PDF viewing. Microsoft is starting to roll out some features that will be ready over the course of "several weeks," including integrated search for people, a business-focused new tab page with Office 365 links and secure data syncing.

Dev builds are very early and likely to include bugs. You won't want to use this as your main browser for work or pleasure if you absolutely depend on a glitch-free experience. It brings the revamped Edge one step closer to fruition, though, and should prove sweet news for IT admins who want to be sure IE mode handles their needs.