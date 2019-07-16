There's a new 'Super Monkey Ball' game is on its way

Rumors of a new entry into the Super Monkey Ball franchise started spreading after details of the game were accidentally revealed by the Taiwanese media rating board. Now there is confirmation that the title is real, though it may not be a completely original offering. Details for the game suggest that it will be a remake of the 2006 release Super Monkey Ball: Banana Biltz, which was released exclusively for the Nintendo Wii. The title received mixed reviews during its original run, receiving praise for multiplayer game modes but getting docked for having an incredibly short single-player experience and a steep learning curve for the controls.

The Super Monkey Ball franchise has been relatively quiet for the last five years. No new entries into the series have been released since Super Monkey Ball Bounce arrived on Android devices in 2014. Tagogo Super Monkey Ball represents a chance to bring back the franchise, though at the moment it seems like the game will be limited to just a Japanese release.