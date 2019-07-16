The best Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals: Best of the rest

Street price: $360; deal price $293

With an on-page coupon, is a great deal on our more affordable pick for a washlet toilet seat.

The Toto Washlet C100 is the runner-up in our review of the best bidet toilet seat or washlet. John Higgins wrote, "If you want to save a few bucks or if our top pick is sold out, we recommend going with the slightly pared-down version of the C200, the Toto Washlet C100. It has just as many water-pressure settings, as well as an option for an oscillating water stream (but no pulsing)."

Street price: $115; deal price $90

We tend to only see a few sales a year on these computer speakers. At $80, this matches the best price we've tracked.

The HyperX Cloud Flight is the top pick in our review of the best gaming headsets. Thorin Klosowski wrote, "Comfortable across a wide range of head sizes, the headset provides detailed spacious sound that's perfect for games and a serviceable mic."

Street price: $130; deal price $80

This deal matches the lowest price we've seen for our pick for truly wireless running headphones.

The BackBeat FIT headphones are an also great pick in our review of the best running headphones. Lauren Dragan wrote, "With no cable connecting the earbuds, the true wireless design of the BackBeat Fit 3100 feels as close to wearing no headphones as we've ever experienced. These earbuds fit securely no matter how bouncy your stride, with a rubberized hook over each ear and loop-like wings to keep them in place."

Street price: $55; deal price $45

This is a small but decent discount on a well-performing portable jump starter.

The Weego Jump Starter is the top pick in our review of the best portable jump starters. Mark Smirniotis wrote, "This model gives you the best overall value, with the power to start most cars and midsize SUVs, as well as the best clamps and safety features, all for a reasonable price."

Street price: $250; deal price $199

This is a great price on a stellar air purifier, matching the lowest we've ever seen this model on sale.

The Blue Pure is the also great pick in our review of air purifiers. John Higgins wrote, "On pure air-cleaning performance, the Blue Pure outdid the Coway, reducing particulates by more than 99 percent on both high and "quiet" (medium) settings in the New York test room thanks to its high airflow and a clever and effective electrostatic mechanism that improves its capture of fine particles."

Street price: $60; deal price $40

This is a new low price on the smaller variant of our recommended Instant Pot. Prior to this deal, $45 was the lowest price we've seen for this option.

This Instant Pot Duo model is a 3-quart variant of the top pick in our review of the best electric pressure cookers. Lesley Stockton wrote, "This is our favorite electric pressure cooker because it offers the best combination of great performance, versatility, and price. Firing up the Duo is more intuitive than starting other cookers and it churns out delicious recipes like butter chicken, risotto, and brisket quickly."

Street price: $130; deal price $90

The typical price for this speaker has remained over $120. Now down to $90, this deal resolves one of the only complaints our guide writers had about this bluetooth speaker—cost.

The SoundLink Color is mentioned as a strong competator in our review of the best bluetooth speakers. Brent Butterworth wrote, "We like the Bose SoundLink Color II a lot, but there are models with equal use-value and performance at lower costs."

Street price: $510; deal price $430

This is the lowest price we've ever seen and a significant discount on this laptop. The Aspire 5 also rarely sees sales, this is an excellent time to buy if the specs fit your needs.

The Acer Aspire 5 is a model we recommend spending a bit more money on in our guide to laptops under $500. Thorin Klosowski wrote, "this model usually costs just over $500 and has excellent specs, including a 15-inch IPS display, an eighth-generation Core i5-8265U processor, 8 GB of memory, and a 256 GB SSD. The screen doesn't get as bright as we'd like, but the backlit keyboard is comfortable to type on, and the trackpad is smooth."

Street price: $800; deal price $700

This is a solid price drop on a variant of our affordable ultrabook pick. The UX331FA-AS51 is, according to our writers, identical to our pick, save for the slightly larger size, shorter battery life, and larger storage space.

The Asus ZenBook 13 is a variant on the budget pick in our review of the best ultrabooks. Justin Krajeski wrote, "If you're on a budget but still need an ultrabook that gets the job done, the Asus ZenBook 13 UX331UA is a fantastic value. It costs around $300 less than our top pick and has nearly identical specs except for a slower solid-state drive."

