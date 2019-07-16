The best GPS running watches for 2019

Additionally, the 645 Music also rates your so-called "performance condition" toward the beginning of each run, a number that's based on a combination of pace and heart rate. This metric can be deflating, especially when the number is low and it comes at the beginning of a race, but you can take comfort in the fact that this number is fluid throughout the run. (You can go into the app afterward and see how your rating changed.) So what starts off as a slow, sluggish run can sometimes improve.

More useful is the feedback on training load. Scroll through the home screen and you'll see a color-coded label describing your performance condition: recovery, detraining, maintaining, productive, unproductive or (and this is a rare one) peaking. Click through and you'll see your seven-day training load with a rating appended. That number takes into account not just the number of miles you've run or the amount of time, but the relative effort put in each time. For each workout you complete, you'll see scores for aerobic and anaerobic training. Did you simply maintain your aerobic fitness, for instance, or were you also working on your lactate threshold? These post-workout summaries are a helpful way to gauge if you were hustling as hard as you could have, or if perhaps you were overdoing it.

As with all Garmin watches, I find the 645 Music easy to use, if a bit clunky. You learn quickly which button to press to start and stop a run (upper-right), which to press for laps (lower-right) and which ones are for scrolling up and navigating backward (lower-left and lower-right). My main gripes are that locking into a GPS signal can sometimes take an eternity, even in ideal conditions (out in the open, with no cloud cover or tall buildings nearby). That said, assuming you wait until you have a signal to begin a run, the tracking is usually accurate. (I base my assessment partly by running on routes with defined mileage, like a loop of my local park.) Occasionally, though, something will go awry with the GPS and my maps look like this:

I also find that everything takes a lot of clicks. After a workout, I have to click into one screen to see my heart-rate zones and another to see my aerobic and anaerobic training effect, and yet another to see my updated training load and VO2 Max. Other brands, like Coros or Polar, show me all of that one on scrollable watch screen after I complete a workout. That seems like the way to go.

All told, Garmin says the 645 Music can last up to seven days as a smartwatch, up to five hours in GPS mode with music streaming, and up to 14 hours with GPS mode and no music. That last figure is shorter than some other GPS watches, but still longer than what you can manage with the Apple Watch Series 4. For what it's worth, I've run both half marathons and marathons with the 645 Music, with plenty of juice left to spare. Personally, I use a good old-fashioned iPod shuffle or my phone to play music, but that's not to say you, too, should ignore the device's signature feature.

Or maybe that's exactly what I'm saying. It's because of its smartwatch capabilities that the 645 Music costs as much as it does, but these are also the features that I find the least useful. Even if you nixed Garmin Pay, you could get an otherwise equally capable Garmin watch in the $300 to $350 range. (That would be the Forerunner 245 or 245 Music, which also does music playback over Bluetooth.) As for the other smartwatch features, I find that text messages and other notifications on the 645 Music don't show much content and, again, it takes a lot of clicks to get there. You can at least text responses and reject phone calls on Android, but not if you're on iOS. Garmin has the ConnectIQ store for apps, widgets and watch faces, but the selection isn't compelling. At least the Garmin Connect app itself has gotten a bit cleaner over time.

In short, the 645 Music is, in absolute terms, a great running watch. But most people can safely step down in Garmin's line to something with fewer bells and whistles.

Coros Apex

What you get: A multisport watch from an up-and-coming company with slick software and tons of customization options. Pros: Easy-to-use, well-designed app; lots of watch customization options; stylish hardware with a comfortable band; long battery life. Cons: Mostly ugly watch faces; integrates with fewer third-party platforms than other watches; interval training options are limited; smartwatch notifications are too basic to be really useful.

I'll be honest: I'd barely heard of Coros before working on this story. The company was only founded three years ago, and until now, Engadget has written about it once. But after seeing Coros' name pop up on other "best of" lists, I was curious to try it myself. I can now confirm: For a nearly no-name company with little experience making, well, anything, Coros makes a surprisingly good product.

Specifically, I've been testing the $300 Apex -- the mid-range option among the company's three multi-sport watches. The watch comes in two sizes, 42mm and 46mm, with the larger model offering longer battery life (35 hours with GPS versus 25) and improved build quality (titanium versus ceramic). I opted for the smaller edition, owing to my small wrist size, but either way, the user experience is the same.

The hardware itself is sleek as far as sports watches go, with a round face and a minimum of buttons around the outside. (More on that in a moment.) At least one other runner, who also didn't know the brand, complimented me on it. Perhaps more useful feedback: The included silicone band feels soft against the skin and straps in snugly, but not too tightly. You can also swap in standard 20mm and 22mm straps from other brands. Just as important, the device is easy to use, despite an unusual button layout. That layout includes a small knob in the upper-right; it looks a lot like the Apple Watch's "digital crown." Below that is a small button, meant for backward navigation.

That knob (delightfully called the "Digital Knob") doubles as a stopwatch button to start and pause workouts -- it also rotates to scroll through menus and data screens. Unlike the Apple Watch, which also has a knob of sorts, there's no touchscreen here, so that rotating mechanism needs to work well for general navigation. I found navigation intuitive and easy to master, and I imagine it will come in handy in cold weather when I'm wearing gloves. In a few fringe cases when I wasn't sure where to find something -- setting up interval workouts, for example -- the small number of buttons made the process of elimination easy.