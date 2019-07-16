The best Prime Day 2019 deals: Day two, the morning edition

Street price: $188; deal price $150

Now available for $150 in Black/Silver, this is a very nice deal on a tracker for fitness enthusiasts who participate in a variety of activity types.

The Garmin Vívoactive 3 is the pick for serious fitness enthusiasts in our guide to the best fitness trackers. Amy Roberts wrote, "Given its essentially limitless workout recording modes, onboard GPS, and very accurate results—even in the pool—this tracker is a good choice for all-around fitness buffs."

Street price: $170; deal price $150

Down to $150, this is a new low. Though street price has been steadily falling on the 1TB Samsung T5 Portable SSD, this is still an excellent deal at $20 lower than street price.

on the larger storage recommendation in our guide to the best portable SSD. the top pick in our guide to the best portable SSDs. Staff Writer Justin Krajeski wrote, "The 1 TB version of our top pick provides double the space for twice the price."

Street price: $46; deal price $26

This is a significant drop on the fasting-charging pick power bank we recommend.

The Anker PowerCore 10000 PD is a pick in our guide to the best portable chargers and power banks for phones and tablets. Staff Writer Sarah Witman wrote, "This can charge even large phones like the iPhone XS Max or Samsung Galaxy S9+ from empty to full almost three times and offers the fastest charging speeds of any model we tested. It's roughly the size, weight, and shape of a bar of soap."

Street price: $8; deal price $6

If you need just a bit of extra storage, this is a new low price on the 32 GB version of the runner-up micro SD card pick.

The Samsung Evo Select is the runner-up pick in our guide to the best microSD cards. Senior Editor Nathan Edwards wrote, "Cheap, reliable, and almost always available, the Evo Select is a good choice for most uses, though its random writes are slower than most of the competition."

Street price: $103; deal price $78

The ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4 is the upgrade pick in our guide to the best instant-read thermometers. Kevin Purdy and Staff Writer Michael Sullivan wrote, "Beloved by the pros, this was the fastest and most accurate thermometer we tested. It also has a rotating and backlit screen, a huge temperature range, and serious waterproofing."

Street price: $30; deal price $22

This headlamp has seen a falling street price over recent months, but this drop to $22 marks a new low and a solid deal.

The Black Diamond Spot is the top pick in our guide to the best headlamp. Senior Staff Writer Eve O'Neill wrote, "Bright, durable, and long-running, the Spot offers the best mix of the most important features at an attainable price."

Street price: $50; deal price $40

While this deal doesn't come with a privacy flap, it is a new low on the camera-only version of our pick.

The Logitech HD Pro Webcam C920 is the top pick in our guide to the best webcams. Lead Editor Kimber Streams wrote, "The Logitech HD Pro Webcam C920 is the best option for most people who need a stand-alone webcam, thanks to its superb image quality, ease of setup, and helpful (but optional) software."

Street price: $175; deal price $120

This price is a new low on our interior recording dash cam pick.

The Vantrue OnDash N2 Pro is our interior-recording pick in our guide to the best dash cams. Molly K. McLaughlin and Editor Rik Paul wrote, "This model's two cameras record the road ahead and the car interior. The passenger camera has better nighttime clarity than its competitors."

