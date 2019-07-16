The Morning After: Amazon Prime Day strike

The Christmas-in-July shopping event meets some controversy.The Amazon Prime Day strike could be a turning point for workers' rights

At a time when Amazon would likely prefer that all its employees hunker down to meet increased demand, a group of warehouse workers in Shakopee, Minnesota, are going on strike. It isn't the first time the workers in Shakopee have raised their concerns. But it will be the first major work stoppage event for Amazon in the US and could be a harbinger of things to come.

Don't worry about the buttons.How to make the most of that Instant Pot you just bought

With so many recipes on the internet and so many different things you can do with it, where do you even start? In this guide, Nicole Lee attempts to give you a primer on the first steps new Instant Pot owners should take, some tips and tricks on how to use it and a few favorite recipes and source links.

'To protect our world from devastation...'Upgraded 'Pokémon Go' battles are coming, as is Team Rocket

Niantic finally launched trainer battles on Pokémon Go late last year, giving you a way to take on friends or any other random players you come across. Now, the team has upgraded the battle mechanics with charged attacks. After installing the update, though, you'll have to swipe on the screen to collect as many icons as you can to power up your Pokémon's attack instead. Finally, you can take on Team Go Rocket grunts in battle and catch the shadow Pokémon they leave behind. No Jessie or James, though, alas.

Good to know.SpaceX pins Crew Dragon explosion on an oxidizer leak

SpaceX has an explanation for why its Crew Dragon capsule was destroyed during a test. The private spaceflight firm has determined that a "leaking component" allowed liquid oxidizer (specifically nitrogen tetroxide) to enter high-pressure helium tubes during ground processing. When some of this oxidizer was sent through a helium check valve during the launch escape system startup, it reacted with the valve's titanium and triggered an explosion.

Grilling, chilling and a whole lot more.The best gear for your backyard party

Ah, yes, sweet summertime. The few months of the year best spent outside mean time in the backyard, if you're blessed with one. Billy Steele, Engadget's King of BBQ, explains what you need to grill all the things and enjoy the food coma afterwards.

Uniqueness comes at a cost.Sony Xperia 1 review: Powerful, but not sensible

The new Xperia 1 is a powerful, ambitious smartphone that draws on Sony's expertise with hardware. According to Mobile Editor Chris Velazco, that might sound like a winning formula, but the reality of living with a super tall, super high-res device falls well short of ideal. Yes, watching movies on the Xperia 1 is fantastic (assuming your content fills the screen correctly). And the triple camera system, while finicky, will produce some impressive photos.

Unfortunately, the phone's battery life is middling at best, and the benefits of a 4K screen in a device this small can be hard to pick out unless you're really paying attention. Ultimately, the Xperia 1 has some very specific charms, but most people should probably look elsewhere for a more complete package.

The father of AI gets the acknowledgement he deserves.The Bank of England will honor Alan Turing on its new £50 note

The Bank of England has chosen Alan Turing, computing pioneer and a code-cracker during World War Two, to be featured on its new £50 note. Turing contributed significantly to the field of mathematics, but his achievements were not fully recognized during his lifetime as he was gay, which was illegal at the time.



Turing is perhaps most well known for his work on cracking the Enigma code, which was key to Allied intelligence during the war. His life story was adapted for the big screen in 2014 in the film The Imitation Game, and today his name lives on as a benchmark in AI testing.

