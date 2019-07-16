The tech elite athletes use

AMANDA NURSE

Event: Marathon Sponsor: Adidas Claim to fame: Competed in the 2016 Olympic Marathon trials; finished the 2017 Boston Marathon in 3:05:08 while 13 weeks pregnant.

Adidas Products

"I use Adidas Ultra Boost 19 as my recovery shoe. They have a lot more cushion and support, but also the neutral arch that I need for my own gait. And then I alternate between the Adizero Boston 8 and the Adios, the Adios 4 as my trainers and my racing shoe. So, the combination of those three pairs of shoes has kept me, knock on wood, really healthy in my training in the last two years."

Goodr Running Collection Sunglasses

"For someone that doesn't want to spend over $100 on a pair of sunglasses, I like Goodr because they're just super easy. You can buy a pair for $25 and not worry if you lose them; they stay on your face pretty well."

Buy Goodr Running Sunglasses - $25

Thule Urban Glide 2 Jogging Stroller

"It's just kind of a perfect running stroller for women who are trying to still stay in shape. This is the stroller that everyone should get."

Buy Urban Glide 2 on Amazon - $479.95

Koala Clip Lux

"It's a clip that hooks onto your sports bra in the back between your shoulder blades, and it holds your cell phone and you literally can't feel it. I've gone on 22-mile runs with my large iPhone X and I literally can't feel my cellphone. It's amazing."

Buy Koala Clip Lux - $34

Strava Summit App Subscription

"I load all of my Garmin data into Strava. And, I love that because I connect to a lot of my fellow runners in the community and I can link up with people for workouts, so it's a fun way to train."

Subscribe to Strava Summit - $2 per month

Garmin Forerunner 235

"For me, as a marathon runner and not really doing too much of other sports, I find that this is kind of the perfect combination of techie but not too overloaded with features that I won't need. I love the heart-rate feature because it tells you what zone you're running in. I sleep in it so I always know what my resting heart rate is overnight. I especially love the race predictor, so judging by my heart rate and the workouts that I'm doing, it saves all that data and produces what it thinks I could run for 5K through marathon. It keeps me motivated to really work toward those goals."

Buy Forerunner 235 on Amazon - $248

Sudio Tolv Earbuds

"I don't like when headphones have kind of a heavy cord because I find, especially when I'm running faster, if the cord's bouncing it tends to pull the earbuds out of my ears. Those ones are good. They have actual little earbuds that fit really well into your ears without moving."

Buy Sudio Tolv - $129

Ninja Smart Screen Kitchen System

"We have a Ninja blender that has a food processor piece and also an individual, single-serving smoothie container thing, and I use that every day. Because, my son -- he's one and a half -- and I can get him to eat a lot of vegetables by including them in smoothies. I just make double the portion and then he and I split smoothies every day. And, I make popsicles out of the smoothies."

Buy Ninja Blender on Amazon - $180

Ali Feller - Ali on the Run Show (Podcast)

"I love listening to Ali on the Run. She's my favorite podcast. She's just a really good interviewer; she just has really good questions and she gets a lot of good information out of people. And also, she just has had such an amazing group of runners and fitness professionals on her podcast."

Subscribe to Ali on the Run (iOS, Free)

Correct Toes Alignment Tool

"I have had neuroma and bursitis in my right foot. These are little silicone toe spacers and I wear them to walk around the house. Sometimes I even wear them to bed for a couple of hours then just kind of take them out when they don't feel good anymore. But, it gives the space between my big toe and my second toe a little extra room so that the inflammation can go down."

Buy Correct Toes - $65

Arcanum Sports - Freeze Natural Pain Relief Gel with Hemp Extract

"It's [from] a sports company that makes products that are all CBD, so it's like a relaxing thing, but basically feels like Bio-freeze. My son's 28 pounds now so I'm carrying him around, and I just feel like my shoulders are totally out of whack. So, that helps relax me a lot and I think it helps me fall asleep faster. Maybe it's a placebo effect, but it feels really good on my traps."

Buy Arcanum Sports Freeze on Amazon - $35

Momentous RedShift Post-workout Protein Powder (14 packs)

"It's just a really high-grade whey protein mix, and I love the chocolate one. I drink that after every hard workout or long run, and it really helps my muscles recover quickly."

Buy RedShift Post-Workout on Amazon - $55

SOS Hydration Drink (20 packs)

"It's a sports electrolyte powder that you can put into water and it helps your gut retain water better, so it keeps you hydrated longer. My favorite flavor is coconut."

Buy SOS Hydration Drink on Amazon - $17.50

Run Fast. Eat Slow: Nourishing Recipes (Rodale Books)

"I loved [Shalane Flanagan's] first book, but the second book is all much quicker, easy-to-make meals. And I'm a mom to a toddler and also work full time, and I am trying to train at a high level with my own running, so I find that those recipes are super easy to make and there are less ingredients than some of the recipes in the first book. The turkey-trot meatballs are kind of my go-to in that book, and we make a lot of salad bowls at my house."

Buy Run Fast. Eat Slow. on Amazon - $15+

Images: Andy Lyons via Getty Images (Jenny Simpson); Portland Press Herald via Getty Images (Amanda Nurse)