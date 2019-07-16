Ubisoft details the games it'll include in its Uplay+ subscription

Highlights include the complete series of Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, Prince of Persia and Rayman games and the full collection of Tom Clancy franchises Splinter Cell, Ghost Recon and Rainbow Six. Recent releases are included too, like this year's Far Cry: New Dawn, Trials Rising and Tom Clancy's The Division 2. These will be premium editions of the games including all expansions and extra content.

Subscriptions will include access to DLC as well, plus upcoming titles like Gods & Monsters and Rainbow Six: Quarantine. The service will cost $14.99 per month and there's a free one month trial available for users who sign up now.

To see which games will be available in your region, you can head to the Ubisoft website -- just note that Ubisoft says the game list is subject to change.