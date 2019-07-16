Upgraded 'Pokémon Go' battles will have you swiping on the screen

Trainers, two feature revamps are coming to Pokémon GO! We are rolling out an updated appraisal system to give you more detailed information on your Pokémon's stats, and will soon be updating the Charged Attack mechanic in Trainer Battles. Watch for a preview! pic.twitter.com/0MaIjrxx8f — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) July 15, 2019

In addition to the upgraded battle mechanics, Niantic has also introduced a much easier to understand in-game appraisal system. Based on The Silph Road's screenshots, the system now displays your Pokémon's Individual Values (IVs) as three progress bars that turn red when they're full, and you'll be able to switch between monsters with a tap.

What may be the greatest QoL update in Pokemon GO history comes in v0.149.0: a majorly revamped in-game appraisal system! Each IV is now visible on 3 progress bars and the stamp turns red for 100% IVs. You can even switch between Pokemon with a single tap for quick comparisons! pic.twitter.com/hZa8VA9XBl — The Silph Road (@TheSilphRoad) July 15, 2019

Finally, you can take on Team Go Rocket grunts in battle and catch the shadow Pokémon they leave behind. The update with these new features is out in the US, but it hasn't made its way to all regions where the mobile game is available yet. If you still can't see the update in your region, you'll likely get them on Android or iOS in the coming days.