You can bring your own Android phone to Xfinity Mobile

The carrier is sweetening the pot for early adopters by offering a $100 prepaid card to customers who bring their Samsung phone to the network no later than August 4th.

There probably won't be a huge rush to take advantage of this. As before, you still need to be an Xfinity Internet subscriber to entertain the idea of switching to Xfinity Mobile. This does offer considerably more flexibility, though. It also shows that Comcast's cellular service is maturing into a more realistic option, at least for those who don't mind a wholesale commitment to one company for all their telecom services.