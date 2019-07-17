Apple previews its 'Peanuts' series 'Snoopy in Space'

Apple isn't just using the Apollo 11 anniversary to hype up its live action shows. The tech giant has offered an early look at its Apple TV+ Peanuts cartoons with a short trailer for "Snoopy in Space." The clip underscores Snoopy's usual hijinks (much to the chagrin of Charlie Brown), but it gives you an idea of what to expect. The title will have Charlie and crew visit NASA, where Snoopy and Woodstock have been chosen for a mission.