Braun's Dieter Rams-designed speaker line is making a comeback

It's been 28 years since German consumer product maker Braun got out of the audio business, but any audiophile will still be able to recognize the company's classic LE range of speakers. Today, Braun announced that Pure Audio will launch new speakers that will reinvent its classic design. Pure will license the Braun name from Procter and Gamble. The new LE speakers will make their debut at IFA in Berlin, Germany this September.