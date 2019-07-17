Braun's Dieter Rams-designed speaker line is making a comeback

It's been 28 years since German consumer product maker Braun got out of the audio business, but any audiophile will still be able to recognize the company's classic LE range of speakers. Today, Braun announced that Pure Audio will launch new speakers that will reinvent its classic design. Pure will license the Braun name from Procter and Gamble. The new LE speakers will make their debut at IFA in Berlin, Germany this September.
Details on Braun's speakers are pretty sparse, though the company is planning the reinvented LE line will feature "cutting-edge HI-Fi" audio and will make use of "state-of-the-art technology and connectivity while preserving the design and craftsmanship of the classic model. That presumably means the company will maintain the square frame and minimalist design that helped to make original LE speaker so popular in the first place.
While Braun has been away from audio for quite a while, the company has a noteworthy legacy in the field. Lead designer Dieter Rams' ethos of "good design is honest" guided the company to create some of the most recognizable pieces of audio equipment. That includes the SK 4, the first turntable system with a transparent plexiglass cover, and the TP 1, which was the first mobile combination record player and radio.