Google Arts & Culture made an AR gallery that celebrates color

After choosing the feature, navigating to the camera tab and pointing your phone at a flat surface, you'll be able to enter the virtual gallery, which has four rooms to explore. The experience, entitled "The Art of Color," showcases pieces from 33 partner institutions across four continents -- you can tap on each one to zoom in and learn more details about that particular painting.

Google used the Arts & Culture platform's Art Palette tool to select the pieces to showcase. The final lineup includes Whistler's Mother and Rembrandt's masterpiece The Night Watch under the Black, White and Grey color scheme. The new Pocket Gallery collection is available for both iOS and Android, though it's only obviously accessible to AR-enabled devices.