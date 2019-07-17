Hulu will add NASA TV to its lineup of live channels

Just ahead of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, you'll have another way to tune into NASA TV's live stream. Hulu will carry the feed on its live TV service as of July 19th, and a selection of video-on-demand material will arrive on the platform this week.
_________________— NASA (@NASA) July 17, 2019
| ,-------------- |
| | 🚀 | |
| | https://t.co/Xd0rCuSWlU | |
| | 🌎 | |
| `------------ * |
▔_||_▔▔_||_▔
Need more space? NASA TV is launching on @Hulu 7/19. #WorldEmojiDay
Among the series and events you'll be able to check out on demand are Earth Views, NASA's Look at 50 Years of Apollo, the Emmy-nominated InSight Mars Landing, SpaceX Dragon Crew Capsule and the TESS launch. Hulu plans to stream an array of other space-themed content over the next couple of weeks, including The Last Man (July 18th), Apollo 11 (July 20th), Planet 51 (July 23rd) and After Darkness (July 29).